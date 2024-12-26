Summarize Simplifying... In short Following the arrest of Gnanasekaran, the BJP and AIADMK have accused the ruling DMK party of harboring criminals, citing Gnanasekaran's alleged history of offenses and ties to DMK leaders.

In response, the DMK dismissed these claims as politically motivated, while Anna University, where the assault occurred, has formed a committee to investigate the case and pledged to enhance security measures. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The victim is a second-year engineering student

Anna University assault—BJP alleges accused is repeat offender from DMK

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:44 pm Dec 26, 202412:44 pm

What's the story A sexual assault incident at Chennai's Anna University has sparked a political firestorm in Tamil Nadu. The victim, a 19-year-old second-year engineering student, was allegedly assaulted on campus by Gnanasekaran, a 37-year-old man who runs a biryani stall near the university. The incident occurred around 8:00pm on Monday when Gnanasekaran reportedly threatened and assaulted the female student after attacking her male friend.

Political allegations

BJP, AIADMK accuse DMK of shielding assault suspect

After Gnanasekaran's arrest, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) have accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai alleged that Gnanasekaran is a DMK worker with a history of similar offenses. He shared photos of Gnanasekaran with top DMK leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, accusing the DMK of protecting criminals within its ranks.

AIADMK's criticism

'Shocking and shameful': AIADMK criticizes DMK government

The AIADMK also slammed the DMK government, with Leader of the Opposition E Palaniswami calling it "shocking" and "shameful." He urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to take immediate action to ensure women's safety in Tamil Nadu. Palaniswami likened the incident to past crimes under previous regimes, asking why police hadn't acted sooner against Gnanasekaran.

DMK's response

DMK dismisses allegations as politically motivated

In the wake of the allegations, DMK officials rubbished them as politically motivated. A Saravanan from DMK said, "If somebody is taking a picture with a leader, what does it mean? Whoever it is, if someone has committed a crime... the law won't keep quiet." The ruling party stressed swift action was taken against the accused.

University's action

Anna University forms committee to investigate assault case

Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian assured measures would be taken at Anna University to avoid such incidents in the future. He slammed opposition parties for politicizing the assault case and pointed out past incidents under previous governments where victims were scared to report crimes. The university has constituted an Internal Complaints Committee to probe the matter and promised full cooperation with police. The varsity's registrar said security measures would be strengthened further.