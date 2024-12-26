Congress has not responded to the allegations yet

BJP accuses Congress of displaying 'distorted' India map in Belgavi

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:25 pm Dec 26, 202405:25 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress party of displaying a "distorted" map of India on posters celebrating the centenary of the 1924 Congress session in Belagavi, Karnataka. The BJP and its ally, Janata Dal (Secular), have slammed the depiction as disrespectful to India's sovereignty. They claimed it was an attempt by Congress to appease its "vote bank."

Legal action

BJP demands legal action over 'distorted' map

The BJP's Karnataka unit took to social media to express outrage, saying the Congress has shown utter disrespect for India's sovereignty by displaying a distorted map at their Belagavi event. The party also demanded legal action against the organizers behind the posters. Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said displaying an incorrect map violates Geospatial information standards and Indian law. He urged local authorities to register a case against those involved.

Response

Congress responds to allegations of 'distorted' map

Reacting to the allegations, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar admitted that it could be a mistake and promised to remove the posters if they were incorrect. He said, "Some leaders might have made some mistake, we are removing everything." The row comes ahead of Congress's extended Working Committee meeting in Belagavi and public events celebrating its historic 1924 session.

Accusations

BJP links map controversy to broader accusations against Congress

The BJP also connected this incident to larger allegations against Congress, of being hand-in-glove with forces trying to destabilize India. BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi said this wasn't an isolated incident and slammed Congress for supporting divisive rhetoric during previous protests. The incidents include unveiling of statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha by senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.