Summarize Simplifying... In short The Karnataka Waqf Board's claim to 43 monuments in Vijayapura has sparked political tension, with accusations of inconsistency and politicization flying between the BJP and Congress.

Amidst the controversy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered the withdrawal of notices sent to farmers about Waqf land claims, a move criticized by the opposition as a ploy to win local elections.

The Waqf Board's claims extend beyond Vijayapura, with 53 historic sites across Karnataka, including forts in Bidar and Kalaburagi, under dispute. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The board first declared these monuments as Waqf properties in 2009

Karnataka Waqf Board claims ownership of 43 Vijayapura monuments

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:47 pm Nov 04, 202401:47 pm

What's the story The Karnataka Waqf Board has staked a claim to 43 historic monuments in Vijayapura, including the famous Gol Gumbaz. This has intensified a long-standing land ownership dispute with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is yet to update official records to acknowledge these claims. The board first declared these monuments as Waqf properties in 2009, but without consulting the ASI.

Political unrest

Political tensions rise over Waqf Board's claims

The issue has also led to political tensions, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicizing the matter. He said that "the BJP has continued protesting even after we ordered the withdrawal of notices issued to farmers regarding Waqf property issues." Siddaramaiah pointed out similar procedural steps were taken by past BJP-led administrations, hinting at a double standard.

Accusations fly

BJP leaders accuse Congress of inconsistency

BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Leader of Opposition R Ashok, have accused the Congress of inconsistency over this issue. Bommai said, "The Congress instructed Deputy Commissioners to issue these notices," while Ashok called the government's withdrawal a "U-turn" due to public pressure. The controversy was further fueled by reports that farmers in Honvada village received notices about their land being reassigned to the Waqf Board.

Wider claims

Waqf Board's claims extend beyond Vijayapura

The Deccan Herald reported that the Waqf Board has claimed 53 historic sites across Karnataka, including forts in Bidar and Kalaburagi. The ASI maintains that these designations were made without its approval. Amidst the controversy, Siddaramaiah ordered revenue officials to retract notices sent to farmers about Waqf land claims after protests from Vijayapura to Dharwad and Kalaburagi over demands for farmers to prove land ownership.

Minister's defense

Waqf and Minority Affairs Minister defends government's actions

On the other hand, Karnataka Waqf and Minority Affairs Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan defended the government's actions, accusing the BJP of misrepresenting the situation. He said notices had been withdrawn for reconsideration and criticized how they were portrayed by the opposition. Meanwhile, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council, labeled the withdrawal orders as an "eyewash" aimed at winning local elections.