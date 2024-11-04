Summarize Simplifying... In short In Thalavadi village, Diwali concludes with a unique tradition of throwing cow dung, collected from across the village and stored in a pit.

This ritual, rooted in a historical religious belief, is followed by distributing the dung as a natural fertilizer among villagers, enhancing their agricultural yield.

A similar century-old tradition, "Gorehabba," is observed in the neighboring Gumatapura village, marking the end of Diwali.

The bizarre tradition is part of the Beereswarar temple festival

Why this village's residents throw cow dung to end Diwali

By Tanya Shrivastava Nov 04, 2024

What's the story After Diwali, the villagers of Thalavadi in Tamil Nadu's Erode district have a unique way of concluding the celebrations. For the last 300 years, villagers have been celebrating a cattle dung flinging festival on the fourth day after Diwali. The bizarre tradition is part of the Beereswarar temple festival and is believed to bring agricultural prosperity.

Festival significance

Rituals and beliefs surrounding the dung flinging festival

The festival starts with villagers collecting cattle dung from all over Thalavadi. The dung is then dumped into a pit, which has served as natural compost for centuries. After a ceremonial ritual at the Beereswarar temple tank, villagers leap into this pit and begin flinging dung at each other. The act is rooted in the belief that a shivling was once found in this very pit.

Fertilizer distribution

Agricultural benefits and similar traditions in neighboring villages

After the dung flinging ritual, the dung is distributed among villagers to be used as fertilizer for their crops. They believe this practice enriches their agricultural yield for the year. A similar tradition is observed in Gumatapura village, on the border of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Called "Gorehabba," this cow dung fight also marks the end of Diwali annually and is reportedly over a hundred years old.