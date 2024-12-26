Summarize Simplifying... In short The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released an extensive dataset from the 2024 elections, the largest of its kind globally.

The data reveals insightful trends such as a record-breaking 64.64 crore voters, increased participation from women and third-gender electors, and detailed constituency results.

This move by ECI aims to enhance transparency and provide a valuable resource for those studying India's electoral patterns.

The dataset includes 42 reports on Lok Sabha elections

ECI releases world's largest electoral dataset for 2024 elections

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:15 pm Dec 26, 2024

What's the story The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the world's largest electoral dataset for the 2024 Lok Sabha and four state assembly elections. The dataset includes 42 reports on the Lok Sabha elections and 14 reports for each of the four state assembly elections. It offers detailed insights into voter demographics, polling stations, voter turnout, and party performances. The data also highlights increased participation among women and third-gender voters.

Data analysis

Dataset offers granular analysis of election trends

The ECI has said that these 100 statistical reports are priceless for academicians, researchers, and election analysts across the globe. The data includes details like Parliamentary Constituency/Assembly Constituency/State-wise electors, polling station numbers, voter turnout state-wise or constituency-wise, and party vote shares. It also contains gender-based voting behavior, women's participation state-wise, regional variations, and detailed constituency results.

Election records

2024 Lok Sabha elections set new records

An ECI official said that "this exhaustive data set empowers stakeholders to slice and dice data for a granular level analysis." The dataset can be compared with previous election data on the ECI website, enabling time-series analysis to see long-term trends in the electoral landscape. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections set a world record with 64.64 crore voters participating, up from previous years.

Voter turnout

Women and 3rd-gender voter participation increases in 2024

The data also showed that women voters outnumbered men with a turnout of 65.78% against 65.55% of male electors. There were 800 female candidates as opposed to 726 in the last election. There was also a whopping 46.4% increase in third-gender electors since 2019, marking a step toward more inclusive voting across India.

Transparency initiative

ECI's data release aims to enhance transparency

The ECI's proactive release of this extensive dataset is aimed at enhancing transparency and addressing criticisms regarding non-disclosure by the poll body. The move is expected to provide a valuable resource for those interested in studying India's electoral trends and patterns. With detailed insights into various aspects of the elections, it offers a comprehensive overview of the country's democratic process.