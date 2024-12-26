Summarize Simplifying... In short During a meeting on the 'Pushpa-2' stampede case, Telangana CM Reddy stressed the importance of crowd control by both celebrities and police.

Actor Allu Arjun, accused of causing the stampede with an unexpected theater visit, was arrested and later released on bail.

Arjun and the film's producers have pledged compensation to the family of a woman who died in the incident.

'Pushpa 2' stampede case: Telangana CM meets film industry

What happened during Telangana CM's meet on 'Pushpa-2' stampede case

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:21 pm Dec 26, 202401:21 pm

What's the story Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently called a meeting with top Telugu film industry personalities after a deadly stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during a Pushpa 2 screening. The incident killed a woman, Revathi, and left her son, Sri Tej, critically injured. The meeting sought to repair the government-film industry relationship, which has been strained after the tragedy and the subsequent arrest of actor Allu Arjun.

Safety collaboration

CM Reddy emphasizes shared responsibility for crowd control

During the meeting, CM Reddy emphasized that crowd control is a shared responsibility of celebrities and police. He urged actors to coordinate with law enforcement during public events to ensure safety. Responding to allegations of reckless behavior by private security personnel, including those hired by Arjun during the stampede, the government has temporarily banned benefit shows and special screenings of movies.

Legal proceedings

Allu Arjun's arrest and bail following stampede incident

The police claimed the stampede was caused by Arjun's surprise visit to the theater on December 4, resulting in a fan frenzy. He was accused of holding an impromptu roadshow against police advice, a charge he denies. Arjun was arrested on December 13 but released on bail by the Telangana High Court hours later, citing concerns over possible police overreach and his fundamental right to liberty.

Victim support

Compensation promised to deceased woman's family

Both Arjun's father, Allu Arvind, and the film's producers have promised compensation to the family of the deceased woman. Despite being criticized for his handling of the situation and protests outside his home, Arjun has said that he is willing to cooperate with the ongoing investigations.