AAP demands Congress's expulsion from INDIA bloc

AAP seeks Congress's expulsion from INDIA bloc: Report

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:45 pm Dec 26, 202412:45 pm

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is demanding the Congress's expulsion from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. The demand comes after allegations that the Congress is colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The decision was prompted by a complaint filed by Youth Congress against Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of misleading voters and indulging in fraudulent activities.

Counter-claims

AAP refutes allegations, accuses BJP of interference

Refuting these allegations, the AAP has expressed disappointment over the Congress leaders' statements and actions against their party. An AAP leader alleged, "The Congress is working with the BJP." The controversy intensified when two Delhi Government departments disowned registration processes for two welfare schemes announced by AAP, cautioning the public against providing personal details for these "non-existent" schemes.

Allegations

Kejriwal accuses BJP of pressuring officials

AAP has called these notices "fake and baseless," promising administrative and legal action against officials responsible. Kejriwal accused the BJP of pressuring officials to issue these notices, saying "The BJP is rattled by the popularity of these schemes." He explained the Delhi Cabinet had already approved a plan to give ₹1,000 to every woman and a notification had been issued.

Potential coalition

Congress and BJP consider coalition in Ludhiana

In a related development in Ludhiana, the Congress and BJP are mulling a coalition to stop AAP from forming the mayoral office. Despite being arch-rivals, both parties have a common goal to stop AAP's mayoral formation. AAP was the single largest party with 41 councilors but requires more support to get the mayoral position. Independent councilor Deepa Rani Choudhary has extended her support to AAP, taking their seat tally to 42.