Three Khalistani terrorists, linked to a recent grenade attack in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, were killed in a police encounter in Pilibhit, UP.

The operation was initiated after a tip-off about their suspicious activities.

Investigations are ongoing to uncover their potential foreign connections.

The operation was a joint effort by Punjab Police and UP Police

3 Khalistani terrorists killed in encounter in UP's Pilibhit

By Snehil Singh 10:46 am Dec 23, 202410:46 am

What's the story Three Khalistani terrorists were gunned down in an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district on Monday. The deceased, identified as Gurwinder Singh, Virendra Singh, and Jasanpreet Singh, were members of the banned Khalistan Commando Force. The operation was a joint effort by the Punjab Police and Uttar Pradesh Police.

Operation details

Joint operation leads to fatal encounter

The operation was launched after Punjab Police alerted their counterparts in Pilibhit about the accused's presence in Puranpur. A tip-off suggested suspicious activities of three men in the area. The police cornered the suspects, resulting in an exchange of gunfire. "The accused fired at the police team on being challenged and in the retaliatory firing, they were killed," a senior official of Pilibhit Police said.

Attack connection

Terrorists linked to recent grenade attack

The terrorists were allegedly involved in a grenade attack at a police post in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on December 19. The abandoned Wadala Bangar police post in Kalanaur Tehsil was rocked by an explosion during the attack. The Khalistan Zindabad Force reportedly took responsibility for the attack on social media. It was the second explosion in Gurdaspur in 48 hours and the eighth in Punjab since November 24.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway into terrorists' foreign connections

Despite increased security, no loss of life or property was caused by these attacks. A probe has been initiated into the whole incident to look into further details, including possible foreign links of the accused. "The Punjab Police team also told us about their foreign connections," a senior official of Pilibhit Police said in a media statement.