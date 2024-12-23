Summarize Simplifying... In short RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is advocating for unity in India, emphasizing the importance of religious harmony and correct interpretation of faith.

His leadership aims to balance traditional Hindutva with modernity, and he promotes an inclusive vision, stating that "Without Muslims, Hindutva is incomplete."

Bhagwat's approach reflects his larger goal of a cohesive society, acknowledging India's diverse culture and promoting 'Hinduness' as a principle centered on humanity and service.

Bhagwat was speaking in Maharashtra's Amravati

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for 'right interpretation' of religion

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:12 am Dec 23, 202410:12 am

What's the story Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has called upon religious sects to correctly interpret and teach their faiths, cautioning that "half knowledge of religion will lead to 'Adharma.'" Bhagwat was speaking at the Mahanubhav Ashram Shatakpurti Samaroh in Amravati, Maharashtra. He blamed global atrocities and oppression on misunderstanding of religion, stressing the importance of understanding religious teachings correctly.

Call for unity

Bhagwat advocates for unity, warns against divisive issues

In his recent speeches, Bhagwat has been pushing for unity in India. He had warned against raising divisive issues that could breed enmity. At the Hindu Sewa Mahotsav in Pune, he emphasized the importance of Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a symbol of Hindu devotion but warned against using it to create a divide. "We should show the world that we can live in harmony," he said.

Leadership approach

Bhagwat's leadership: Balancing tradition with modernity

Bhagwat's tenure at the helm of RSS has been marked by attempts to reconcile traditional Hindutva with modernity. He was instrumental in choosing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), realizing he could keep Hindutva alive. At the same time, Bhagwat has tried to tone down the aggressive Hindutva, knowing unchecked Islamophobia could hurt RSS' objectives.

Inclusive vision

Bhagwat's vision for a cohesive society

Bhagwat has made statements like "Without Muslims, Hindutva is incomplete," in a bid to curb the polarization of society. These remarks are a testament to his continued efforts to promote unity and understanding across religious and cultural lines. His call for correct religious interpretation and harmony echoes his larger vision for a cohesive society. He also acknowledged India's diverse culture and emphasized 'Hinduness' as an eternal dharma centered on humanity and service.