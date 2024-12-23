Cold wave freezes water sources in Himachal, Kashmir
A severe cold wave has gripped northern India, with temperatures plunging way below freezing and throwing daily life out of gear. In Himachal Pradesh, high-altitude tribal areas and mountain passes are reeling under extreme cold with temperatures plummeting 14-18 degrees Celsius below the freezing point. The intense cold has led to lakes, springs, rivulets, and water pipelines freezing.
Orange alert issued in Himachal Pradesh
The local weather department has also issued an orange alert for Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, and Mandi districts in light of the cold wave. In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday night. This is a rise of nearly four degrees from the previous night. However, the region continues to remain under sub-zero temperatures.
'Chillai Kalan' brings coldest December night to Srinagar
The onset of "Chillai Kalan," a 40-day period of harsh winter in Kashmir, has brought Srinagar its coldest December night in five decades at minus 8.5 degrees Celsius. The temperature drop is significant as it marks Srinagar's coldest December night since 1974 when the city recorded a low of minus 10.3 degrees Celsius, and the third coldest since 1891.
Delhi's weather worsens, Rajasthan continues to shiver
In Delhi, the AQI worsened from "very poor" to "severe" over the weekend. The maximum temperature was three notches above normal at 24.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts cloudy skies with light rain for Monday in Delhi. Meanwhile, cold wave conditions continue in Rajasthan with Karauli recording the lowest minimum temperature at 4.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Other areas such as Sangaria and Fatehpur also witnessed low temperatures.
IMD issues cold wave warnings for Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan
The IMD has issued cold wave warnings for parts of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan till December 24. Dense fog conditions are likely late night and early morning in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan. The extreme cold in J&K has frozen water supply lines and thin ice layers have formed on water bodies like Dal Lake. The meteorological department predicts mainly dry weather till December 26 with a possibility of light snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir.