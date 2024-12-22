Gujarat man learns making bombs online, parcels to in-laws
Police have arrested Rupen Rao, 44, and Rohan Raval, 21, after a parcel bomb exploded in the Sabarmati area in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Saturday. The blast injured two people and was a revenge plot against Rao's estranged wife's family. Deputy Commissioner of Police Bharat Rathod said Rao wanted to "emotionally isolate his wife by creating a rift with her family." The blast happened at Baldev Sukhadia's (a friend of Rao's wife) residence.
Suspects linked to explosive materials and firearms
Police later nabbed Rao and Raval through technical surveillance. Two live bombs were recovered from a car belonging to the accused, which were defused by a bomb detection squad. A country-made pistol and ammunition were also found in the car. At Rao's residence, authorities recovered materials to make explosives, including sulfur powder, gunpowder, battery cells, and incomplete pistols. The accused have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act.
Motive behind the bombing traced to divorce proceedings
Rao's hatred toward his wife's family was reportedly aggravated by his divorce proceedings and a stomach ailment he blamed on them. Over the last few months, Rao had been learning to make bombs and firearms online. "His goal was to harm Sukhadia and his in-laws, as well as to emotionally isolate his wife by creating a rift with her family," DCP Rathod said. Investigators suspect Rao and Raval planned similar attacks against his father-in-law and brother-in-law in the past.