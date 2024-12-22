Summarize Simplifying... In short A man from Gujarat, India, was arrested after learning to make bombs online and sending them to his in-laws, amid a bitter divorce.

Police found two live bombs, a homemade pistol, and bomb-making materials in his possession.

By Snehil Singh 08:13 pm Dec 22, 2024

What's the story Police have arrested Rupen Rao, 44, and Rohan Raval, 21, after a parcel bomb exploded in the Sabarmati area in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Saturday. The blast injured two people and was a revenge plot against Rao's estranged wife's family. Deputy Commissioner of Police Bharat Rathod said Rao wanted to "emotionally isolate his wife by creating a rift with her family." The blast happened at Baldev Sukhadia's (a friend of Rao's wife) residence.

Police later nabbed Rao and Raval through technical surveillance. Two live bombs were recovered from a car belonging to the accused, which were defused by a bomb detection squad. A country-made pistol and ammunition were also found in the car. At Rao's residence, authorities recovered materials to make explosives, including sulfur powder, gunpowder, battery cells, and incomplete pistols. The accused have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act.

Rao's hatred toward his wife's family was reportedly aggravated by his divorce proceedings and a stomach ailment he blamed on them. Over the last few months, Rao had been learning to make bombs and firearms online. "His goal was to harm Sukhadia and his in-laws, as well as to emotionally isolate his wife by creating a rift with her family," DCP Rathod said. Investigators suspect Rao and Raval planned similar attacks against his father-in-law and brother-in-law in the past.