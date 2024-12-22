Summarize Simplifying... In short A 150-year-old stepwell has been discovered in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, during an excavation that began after a public meeting highlighted the site.

The stepwell, believed to have been built during the reign of Bilari's king's grandfather, is being uncovered and restored.

The stepwell, believed to have been built during the reign of Bilari's king's grandfather, is being uncovered and restored.

Additionally, plans are in place to renovate the nearby Banke Bihari temple, also around 150 years old, which has fallen into disrepair.

The stepwell has four chambers

150-year-old stepwell discovered in UP's Sambhal

By Snehil Singh 05:13 pm Dec 22, 2024

What's the story The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has unearthed a stepwell, believed to be over 150 years old, from the Chandausi area of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. The discovery was made during excavations near a recently reopened Shiv-Hanuman temple. The stepwell, locally called a 'baoli,' covers an area of about 400 square meters and has four chambers. Some levels of the structure have marble flooring; others are made of bricks.

Official confirmation

District magistrate confirms stepwell discovery

Confirming the discovery, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya said on Sunday, "An area of around 400 square meters is recorded in the form of Ah-Baoli Talab." He said the baoli was probably constructed during the reign of the grandfather of Bilari's king. The excavation work started after a public meeting drew attention to this site, which is partially covered in mud and encroached.

Ongoing excavation

Excavation efforts underway to uncover stepwell

Krishna Kumar Sonkar, Executive Officer of Chandausi Nagar Palika, said excavation work began as soon as they learned about the underground structure. The team hopes to fully uncover and restore the stepwell. This discovery comes after an ASI survey at the Kalki Vishnu temple in Sambhal, and a four-member team from the ASI inspected five shrines and 19 wells over 24 areas.

Temple restoration

Renovation plans for nearby temple announced

Along with the stepwell, the nearby Banke Bihari temple, which has also fallen into disrepair, has raised concerns. The DM stated that the temple, which is thought to be around 150 years old, houses two idols that are safely stored in different temples. He assured to repair the temple and remove any encroachments surrounding it.