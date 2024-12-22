Chaudhary suffered burns on 85% of his body

What's the story In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old motor mechanic lost his life after a gas tanker exploded on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway. The incident took place early Friday morning, and the mechanic, Radheshyam Chaudhary, suffered severe burns on 85% of his body. Despite being in critical condition, he walked nearly 600 meters, engulfed in flames, looking for help from bystanders, who filmed his plight instead.

Chaudhary, an employee of National Bearings Company Limited, was headed to work when the explosion took place hardly 2km away from his home. His brother Akheram received a distress call at around 5:50am from a stranger who told him about Radheshyam's dire situation. "Come to Heerapura bus terminal immediately. Your brother is in trouble," the caller said. When they reached the spot with two neighbors, they found Radheshyam lying on the road.

Witnesses claimed Radheshyam was crying for help as he walked away from the explosion site, but onlookers chose to record videos instead of helping him, TOI reported. Akheram and his neighbors, knowing an ambulance wouldn't reach soon amid traffic chaos, drove Radheshyam to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. On the way, Radheshyam stayed conscious and narrated what happened moments before the tragedy.

At the hospital, overwhelmed medical staff admitted him among other accident victims. "We thought he would survive," Akheram said. However, with such extensive burns, Radheshyam's chance of survival was slim. He ultimately succumbed to his injuries, becoming one of 13 victims of this tragic incident. The videos of the aftermath that circulated online show a burning man struggling to stay on his feet amid the chaos.