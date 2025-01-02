'Pushpa 2' surpasses 'Baahubali 2,' becomes India's 2nd-highest grosser
The Allu Arjun-led film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has crossed the ₹1,788cr worldwide collection mark set by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. With this, Pushpa 2 becomes the second-highest grosser in Indian cinema history, only behind Aamir Khan's Dangal. On New Year's Day alone, the film raked in ₹13.15cr at the domestic box office, taking its total domestic collection to a whopping ₹1,184.65cr.
'Pushpa 2' box office breakdown: Hindi version leads
The Hindi and Telugu versions of Pushpa 2 have played a major role in its domestic success. On New Year's Day, the Hindi version made ₹9.5cr while the Telugu version contributed ₹3.1cr to the overall collection. To date, the Hindi version has made ₹774.65cr and the Telugu version has contributed ₹330.53cr of the total domestic collection of ₹1,184.65cr in India.
'Pushpa 2' outperforms 'Baahubali 2' in global collections
On Day 26, the makers of Pushpa 2 announced the film had amassed ₹1,760cr worldwide. This made it only ₹28cr short of toppling Baahubali 2's record. In the next two days, Pushpa 2 earned ₹20.85cr in India alone, making sure its global collection exceeded the required amount to dethrone Baahubali 2. However, it still trails Dangal's record of ₹2,070cr worldwide collection—the highest ever for an Indian film.
'Pushpa 2' continues to dominate box office in 4th week
Even in its fourth week, Pushpa 2 continues to shatter records at the box office. On Day 28, it raked in an estimated ₹13.15cr across all languages, creating a new benchmark for Hindi films. The movie's stellar performance on New Year's Day witnessed a whopping 70.78% spike in overall collections, further cementing its reign across several regions.
'Pushpa 2' sets new records in Nepal and Hindi belt
Apart from its domestic success, Pushpa 2 has also emerged as one of the highest-earning Indian films in Nepal. The film's record-setting fourth-week performance, especially in the Hindi belt, has set a benchmark that few films are probably going to surpass. As Pushpa 2 shows no signs of slowing down, it is all set to climb even higher in the box office rankings.