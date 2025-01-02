Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2" has outshone "Baahubali 2" to become India's second-highest grossing film, thanks to its Hindi and Telugu versions.

The film's global collection reached ₹1,760cr, just shy of Baahubali 2's record, but still behind Dangal's ₹2,070cr.

With its ongoing success, especially in the Hindi belt and Nepal, "Pushpa 2" continues to set new records and shows no signs of slowing down.

'Pushpa 2' box office collection

'Pushpa 2' surpasses 'Baahubali 2,' becomes India's 2nd-highest grosser

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:27 pm Jan 02, 2025

What's the story The Allu Arjun-led film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has crossed the ₹1,788cr worldwide collection mark set by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. With this, Pushpa 2 becomes the second-highest grosser in Indian cinema history, only behind Aamir Khan's Dangal. On New Year's Day alone, the film raked in ₹13.15cr at the domestic box office, taking its total domestic collection to a whopping ₹1,184.65cr.

Collection details

'Pushpa 2' box office breakdown: Hindi version leads

The Hindi and Telugu versions of Pushpa 2 have played a major role in its domestic success. On New Year's Day, the Hindi version made ₹9.5cr while the Telugu version contributed ₹3.1cr to the overall collection. To date, the Hindi version has made ₹774.65cr and the Telugu version has contributed ₹330.53cr of the total domestic collection of ₹1,184.65cr in India.

Global success

'Pushpa 2' outperforms 'Baahubali 2' in global collections

On Day 26, the makers of Pushpa 2 announced the film had amassed ₹1,760cr worldwide. This made it only ₹28cr short of toppling Baahubali 2's record. In the next two days, Pushpa 2 earned ₹20.85cr in India alone, making sure its global collection exceeded the required amount to dethrone Baahubali 2. However, it still trails Dangal's record of ₹2,070cr worldwide collection—the highest ever for an Indian film.

Ongoing success

'Pushpa 2' continues to dominate box office in 4th week

Even in its fourth week, Pushpa 2 continues to shatter records at the box office. On Day 28, it raked in an estimated ₹13.15cr across all languages, creating a new benchmark for Hindi films. The movie's stellar performance on New Year's Day witnessed a whopping 70.78% spike in overall collections, further cementing its reign across several regions.

Record-breaking performance

'Pushpa 2' sets new records in Nepal and Hindi belt

Apart from its domestic success, Pushpa 2 has also emerged as one of the highest-earning Indian films in Nepal. The film's record-setting fourth-week performance, especially in the Hindi belt, has set a benchmark that few films are probably going to surpass. As Pushpa 2 shows no signs of slowing down, it is all set to climb even higher in the box office rankings.