Junaid Khan would love to release 'Loveyapa' free on YouTube
What's the story
Bollywood icon Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is all set to make his big-screen debut with the romantic comedy Loveyapa. Joining him in this venture is Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.
Interestingly, both actors had launched their careers with Netflix films.
In a recent interview with SCREEN, they opened up about their upcoming theatrical release, and Junaid's special wish.
Film accessibility
Junaid expressed desire for widespread accessibility of 'Loveyapa'
Junaid wished for Loveyapa to reach a wide audience.
He said, "I would like our film to reach as wide an audience as possible. Left to me, I would like to put my film on YouTube and make it free for people."
But he admitted that this was not a practical move and said he was relying on the producers' and distributors' expertise to ensure maximum reach for the film.
Actor's perspective
Kapoor and Junaid's approach remained consistent across platforms
On her part, Kapoor said their approach as actors doesn't change depending on where the film is screened.
Interestingly, despite coming from the same background and career path, Kapoor and Junaid had never met before they began working on Loveyapa.
"We met for the first time at the office of Phantom Studios (producer). Subsequently, we did nearly six weeks of rehearsals together," Junaid revealed.
Filming insights
'Loveyapa' filming details and worldwide release
Junaid revealed that most of their scenes were shot over the phone from different locations. This demanded a lot of rehearsals to get a certain rhythm in these scenes.
"We both loved rehearsals. During the rehearsals, we did all kinds of exploring and exercises," he added.
Loveyapa, directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, will be released worldwide by Zee Studios on February 7, 2025.