What's the story

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is all set to make his big-screen debut with the romantic comedy Loveyapa. Joining him in this venture is Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.

Interestingly, both actors had launched their careers with Netflix films.

In a recent interview with SCREEN, they opened up about their upcoming theatrical release, and Junaid's special wish.