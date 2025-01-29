Is Prithviraj Sukumaran part of 'SSMB29'? He responds to rumors
What's the story
Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran answered questions about his rumored involvement in the upcoming film SSMB29 in a recent interview.
The movie, tentatively titled SSMB29, features Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and is directed by SS Rajamouli.
"Everyone seems to know more about the film than I do. See, nothing has been confirmed yet; there are a lot more things to be discussed," he told Pinkvilla.
Casting speculation
'SSMB29' casting rumors and production details
Earlier reports indicated that Sukumaran would team up with director Rajamouli for SSMB29, but recent updates suggest that John Abraham might take his place.
Reports indicated that due to unforeseen circumstances, Sukumaran walked out of the project.
Despite the rumors, no official announcement has been made yet.
The film's preparations are in full swing with a formal pooja marking the beginning of the Babu-Rajamouli collaboration earlier this year.
Film details
'SSMB29': A unique cinematic venture with high stakes
SSMB29 is expected to be a one-of-a-kind jungle adventure that will provide a new experience in Indian cinema. The movie also marks Chopra Jonas's return to Indian cinema after a break.
Both lead actors are currently engaged in workshops and script-reading sessions for the film. The production will commence in April.
Meanwhile, Sukumaran is in the limelight for his character Zayed Masood in the second part of the Lucifer franchise, L2: Empuraan—a prequel and a sequel to the 2019 movie.