Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva': Advance bookings now live
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, has opened its doors for advance bookings.
The announcement came with a high-energy video clip that features Kapoor in his fierce avatar as the intense and unpredictable cop, Deva.
The film is slated to hit theaters on Friday, January 31, 2025.
Role clarification
Kapoor clarifies character portrayal in 'Deva'
Speaking at a promotional event in Delhi, Kapoor responded to comparisons between his character in Deva and his intense, aggressive avatar in Kabir Singh.
He vehemently rejected the idea, saying, "There is no Kabir Singh in Deva. Deva is real."
He added that prior to Kabir Singh, audiences would compare his rugged and intense characters to his performance as Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab.
Film anticipation
'Deva' to offer high-octane action thriller experience
Deva, directed by acclaimed Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, promises a high-octane action thriller experience.
The massy film is likely to work well on the big screens.
With just two days left until its grand release, fans are eagerly awaiting this cinematic spectacle.