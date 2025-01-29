Is Mahira Sharma dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj? What we know
What's the story
Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj is said to be dating television actor Mahira Sharma, who is known for her work in Bigg Boss 13, Naagin, and Kundali Bhagya.
Sources close to the couple confirmed their relationship to ETimes.
The news comes after rumors of Siraj's romance with legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, spread. However, those speculations were quickly put to rest by both parties.
Relationship clarification
Siraj and Zanai clarified their relationship status
The rumors of Siraj and Zanai's romance gained traction after Zanai shared a photo on her Instagram account. The two were seen laughing together in the picture, which was clicked on her 23rd birthday.
However, before the rumors could spread, Zanai cleared the air on Instagram, calling Siraj "Mere pyaare bhai (my dear brother)."
Siraj then called her "behna" (sister) and the rumors were put to rest.
Relationship timeline
Siraj and Sharma's relationship reportedly began last November
Insiders have claimed that Siraj and Sharma's relationship started in November last year.
The rumors started doing the rounds when Siraj liked one of Sharma's posts on social media and they both started following each other.
It's worth noting that Sharma and Siraj have never been seen together before, making the 'like' from the Gujarat Titans player all the more intriguing for fans, sparking speculation about a potential connection between them.
However, the duo has stayed silent about the rumors.