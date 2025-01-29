What's the story

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj is said to be dating television actor Mahira Sharma, who is known for her work in Bigg Boss 13, Naagin, and Kundali Bhagya.

Sources close to the couple confirmed their relationship to ETimes.

The news comes after rumors of Siraj's romance with legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, spread. However, those speculations were quickly put to rest by both parties.