What's the story

Indian singer Jasleen Royal recently opened Coldplay's concert in Mumbai, performing her song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and later joining lead singer Chris Martin for a duet of We Pray.

However, the performance has sparked controversy after music composer Vishal Dadlani allegedly criticized Royal on Instagram.

"I'm really sorry, but when you put a basic-to-bad singer in front of a large crowd on a large stage...How embarrassing!" he wrote, then later deleted.