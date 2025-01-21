Vishal Dadlani calls Jasleen Royal 'bad singer' after Coldplay gig
What's the story
Indian singer Jasleen Royal recently opened Coldplay's concert in Mumbai, performing her song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and later joining lead singer Chris Martin for a duet of We Pray.
However, the performance has sparked controversy after music composer Vishal Dadlani allegedly criticized Royal on Instagram.
"I'm really sorry, but when you put a basic-to-bad singer in front of a large crowd on a large stage...How embarrassing!" he wrote, then later deleted.
Online speculation
Reddit users linked Dadlani's criticism to Royal's performance
Dadlani's post further read: "All you're doing is showing more people that the individual can't really sing, and that sadly, systems within labels in India aren't geared towards really promoting the best we have. I've just seen some clips, and my gosh..."
His post went viral quickly, with some Redditors believing his criticism was aimed at Royal.
"I absolutely loathe Jasleen...She can whisper words but that's not singing...I agree with Vishal if he's referring to her," a user said.
Career and concert
Royal's career and Coldplay's tour highlights
Royal is known for her versatility as a composer, singer, and songwriter with popular numbers like Ranjha and Sang Rahiyo.
The Coldplay concert was part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour in India. Martin belted out chartbuster tracks like Paradise, Viva La Vida, Adventure of a Lifetime, Yellow, Fix You, and A Sky Full of Stars during the two-day shows at DY Patil Stadium.
Next, the band will perform in Ahmedabad.