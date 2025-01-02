Summarize Simplifying... In short BTS's J-Hope has confirmed the group's reunion after military service, hinting at a significant comeback in 2025.

There are unconfirmed rumors of a full album and world tour to mark the 10th anniversary of The Most Beautiful Moment in Life series.

Despite the financial boost expected from the group's return, their agency, HYBE, suggests it may not be as substantial due to the success of other artists and ventures under their management. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

BTS to return as a group in 2025

Why 2025 is going to be BTS's year

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:32 pm Jan 02, 202503:32 pm

What's the story Fans across the globe are calling 2025 the "year of BTS." This is because all seven members are expected to return after their compulsory military service in South Korea. Jin and J-Hope have already completed their services and were discharged in 2024, while younger members RM, SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are scheduled to be discharged this year. Understandably, ARMYs can't keep calm!

Reunion confirmation

J-Hope confirmed BTS's reunion, expressed excitement

In a recent interview, J-Hope confirmed the group's reunion after military service. He was excited about their comeback, saying, "When we are all back together as a group, it's going to have a huge impact." The rapper also said he can't wait to return to the stage with BTS and perform like before. "I want to come back in style and say, 'This is us; this is BTS,'" he added.

Comeback plans

Speculations about BTS's comeback activities in 2025

There are rampant speculations that BTS will make their comeback with a full album and a world tour. The activities are rumored to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Most Beautiful Moment in Life series. However, neither BTS nor their agency has confirmed these plans yet. The agency did mention ongoing discussions about potential activities in 2026, hinting at a possible group reunion next year. Meanwhile, BTS have kept fans engaged with documentaries and other solo activities.

Financial outlook

BTS's agency discussed financial expectations from comeback

Jin, after returning, made history by becoming a torchbearer for Paris Olympics. BTS's agency, HYBE, represented by CFO Lee Kyung Joon, admitted a full group comeback would bring in a lot of money. But he also said it may not make up as big a share of their earnings as before. This is because of the growth contributions from other artists and new ventures under their management. Are you ready for BTS's return in 2025?