BLACKPINK's Jennie confesses to indoor smoking in Italy, issues apology

By Tanvi Gupta 03:01 pm Jul 09, 2024

What's the story BLACKPINK's Jennie sparked controversy recently when a clip from her latest vlog seemingly depicted her smoking or vaping indoors while filming in Capri, Italy. The act drew scrutiny, especially in countries like South Korea and Italy, where smoking indoors and in specified outdoor areas is legally prohibited. In response to the backlash from netizens, Jennie's personal management agency, ODD ATELIER Entertainment, issued an official apology on Tuesday.

How did the footage spark such controversy?

In a brief clip, Jennie was captured bringing a device to her lips and exhaling smoke. Beyond the act, backlash grew as viewers noted the K-pop artist seemed to be smoking in the presence of her staff (her makeup artist), raising concerns about second-hand smoke exposure to non-smokers. Although the contentious clip has been edited out from the vlog, Jennie remains under intense scrutiny.

'Jennie acknowledges and deeply regrets her mistake...'

OA, Jennie's solo agency, issued an official statement regarding the incident. The agency apologized to those who felt uncomfortable with her actions and is currently investigating the controversy surrounding her indoor vaping. "Jennie acknowledges and deeply regrets her mistake of vaping indoors and causing inconvenience to the staff. Jennie has personally apologized to all the staff on-site who may have been affected," they wrote in their statement.

Here's the full statement

An electronic cigarette or a diffuser?

Meanwhile, amid the controversy, earlier some netizens put forward an alternative theory regarding the device shown in the footage. Thought to be a vape or electronic cigarette by many, others speculate it could be a type of diffuser claimed to provide health benefits and vitamins. Some argue that the square shape of the device suggests it might be a diffuser rather than a vape, yet questions linger about why such equipment would require editing from the vlog.

Incident reported to the Korean Embassy

In addition to public criticism, a netizen has reported Jennie's indoor vaping incident to the Korean embassy in Italy, suggested multiple media reports. The individual provided evidence through the news agency Kookmin Shinmun and requested a thorough investigation of the incident. Amid swirling controversy, Jennie appeared unfazed as she posted another update on her social media on Monday from Capri. She shared a series of picturesque photos, captioning them: "Salute Capri."