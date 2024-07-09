In brief Simplifying... In brief A viral video has sparked concerns about the animation industry, highlighting the struggles of animation workers facing mass layoffs and project cancellations.

The video criticizes major studios for alleged greed, leading to a social media outcry with the hashtag #RIPCartoonNetwork.

Despite the alarming hashtag, Cartoon Network, home to classics like Tom & Jerry and Scooby-Doo, is not shutting down.

#RIPCartoonNetwork trends on social media. Know why

RIP Cartoon Network trends amid animation industry woes

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:33 pm Jul 09, 202402:33 pm

What's the story The hashtag #RIPCartoonNetwork has been trending on the popular micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), stirring questions about the future of the iconic 1990s channel. The trend was initiated by a community-run account called Animation Workers Ignited through a video discussing challenges in the animation industry. The video features cartoon characters stating, "Cartoon Network is essentially dead! And other big animation studios are not far behind."

Industry challenges

Animation industry's struggles highlighted in viral video

The video sheds light on the struggles of animation workers, many of whom are facing unemployment in record numbers. It emphasizes that these workers were crucial in sustaining the industry during the pandemic, as animation was one of the few entertainment forms that could continue production remotely. However, it alleges that studios responded by canceling projects, outsourcing jobs, and laying off artists en masse.

Studio criticism

Viral video criticizes animation studios' alleged greed

The video further criticizes major animation studios for their purported greed, stating that they bolster their financial standing by reducing spending and cutting staff. It claims that this results in CEOs and executives reaping monetary benefits. The characters in the video urge viewers to raise awareness about these issues by posting about their favorite Cartoon Network shows using the hashtag #RIPCartoonNetwork.

Catch the animation here

Verdict

So, is Cartoon Network shutting down?

While the original post tried to raise awareness by using the alarming hashtag #RIPCartoonNetwork, it soon led to rumors about the animation giant, home to classic cartoon shows such as Tom & Jerry and Scooby-Doo, shutting down. However, the truth is that Cartoon Network is alive and well. The channel is not closing.