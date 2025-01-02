Summarize Simplifying... In short Sonakshi Sinha, who previously criticized firecracker use during Diwali due to pollution concerns, faced online backlash for enjoying New Year's Eve fireworks.

Critics called her a 'hypocrite', while supporters defended her, citing the difference in air quality between Australia, where she celebrated, and India.

Sinha is facing backlash for her 'double standards'

Sonakshi Sinha called 'hypocrite' for enjoying year-end fireworks: Here's why

By Tanvi Gupta 03:27 pm Jan 02, 202503:27 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha recently faced the ire of netizens who called her out for "double standards." The criticism came after she and her actor husband, Zaheer Iqbal, posted a video of their New Year's Eve celebrations in Australia, which included a stunning fireworks display. The celebration seemed to oppose Sinha's earlier position against the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali for environmental reasons.

Past position

Sinha's previous stance on Diwali fireworks sparked controversy

During the last Diwali festival, Sinha had voiced her concern over the environmental impact of firecrackers. She had posted a picture of a polluted sky on social media, with a note that read, "This is what the air looks like. I want to ask all those people bursting crackers right now...are you stupid or what?" This statement has now invited hypocrisy accusations from netizens who compared it to her recent New Year's Eve celebrations.

Online backlash

Netizens accused Sinha of 'hypocrisy' over firecracker use

Netizens were quick to highlight what they saw as a contradiction in Sinha's firecracker stance. "How could she enjoy fireworks in Australia but condemn their use in India, where pollution levels are usually higher?" noted a user. One user sarcastically wrote, "For these celebs, crackers only cause pollution during Diwali, but on New Year, they release oxygen!" Another asked, "Where's the air pollution lecture now?"

Defense arguments

However, some defended Sinha's firecracker celebrations

However, some netizens defended Sinha. They pointed out the difference in air quality between Australia and India as a reason for her actions. One supporter wrote, "After repeatedly pointing out that Sonakshi is in Australia, a place whose AQI India will never be able to achieve...Sonakshi is not wrong guys." On the personal front, Sinha and Iqbal got married in a private ceremony on June 23, 2024, and their chemistry is just as visible off-screen as it is on-screen.