'Mere Husband Ki Biwi': Arjun-Bhumi-Rakul's film to release in February

By Tanvi Gupta 02:57 pm Jan 02, 2025

What's the story Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh are coming together for a refreshing comedy titled Mere Husband Ki Biwi. On Thursday, Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment took to its official social media handle to announce the film's release date: February 21, 2025. "Yahaan pyaar ki geometry thodi twisted hai kyunki ye love triangle nahi, pura circle hai! #MereHusbandKiBiwi In Cinemas 21st February, (sic)," read the post.

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' motion poster unveiled

Along with the announcement, the makers also released a motion poster for Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The intriguing poster features a man's shoe trapped between a stiletto and a Punjabi jutti, giving a hint at the film's plot. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who is known for his work on films like Khel Khel Mein and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Notably, this film marks the second collaboration between Kapoor and Pednekar after The Lady Killer (2023).

Director Aziz expressed excitement about 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'

Aziz expressed his excitement for the film in a press note, saying, "As a filmmaker, I've always believed in telling stories that entertain and leave audiences of all ages smiling." He called Mere Husband Ki Biwi a celebration of "the quirks and complexities of romantic relationships," hoping to make a "lighthearted, relatable" film with memorable moments. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.