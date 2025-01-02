Summarize Simplifying... In short "Gladiator II", featuring Mescal as Lucius Verus Aurelius, is now streaming on Prime Video.

'Gladiator II' now streaming on Prime Video—but there's a catch

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:56 pm Jan 02, 202502:56 pm

What's the story The much-awaited historical epic film Gladiator II, starring Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal in the lead, has finally been dropped on Amazon Prime Video. Set in 211 CE, during the reign of co-emperors Caracalla and Geta, the film delves into themes of political intrigue, loyalty, ambition, power, masculinity, and the legacy of Maximus. You can rent the film for ₹389 on the platform.

'Gladiator II' plot and premiere details

Gladiator II tells the story of Lucius Verus Aurelius (played by Mescal), who is determined to save the Roman Empire from corruption under its current leadership. The film premiered in Sydney on October 30, 2024, before hitting theaters on November 22. It has been receiving positive responses from both audiences and critics alike.

'Gladiator II' cast and production team

Alongside Mescal and Pascal, Gladiator II also features Connie Nielsen as Lucilla, Denzel Washington as Macrinus, Joseph Quinn as Emperor Geta, Fred Hechinger as Emperor Caracalla, and Lior Raz as Viggo. The film was written by Ridley Scott and directed by David Scarpa. The producers are Michael Pruss, Scott himself, David Franzoni, Douglas Wick, and Lucy Fisher under the banners of Scott Free Productions.