Watch: Diljit Dosanjh-PM Modi pay musical tribute to Guru Nanak

What's the story In a recent interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and praised him as "a combination of talent and tradition." The meeting was special as Dosanjh sang a song dedicated to Guru Nanak and Modi accompanied him by playing the adjacent table like a dholak. The highlights of this memorable encounter were shared by the PM on his Instagram account.

Dosanjh expressed gratitude for 'fantastic' start to 2025

After the meeting, Dosanjh took to social media to express his gratitude. He called the meeting a "fantastic" way to start 2025, saying, "A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi Ji. We talked about many things, including music, of course!" Modi, in turn, echoed the sentiments, calling their interaction "great," and saying they connected over music and culture among other things.

PM Modi lauded Dosanjh's global success

Praising Dosanjh, Modi said, "When a boy from a small village in 'Hindustan' shines on the global stage, it feels amazing. Your family named you Diljit, and you keep on winning people's hearts, just as your name suggests." To this, Dosanjh said he loved India and its culture. He said traveling across the country made him realize why people say "Mera Bharat Mahan (My India is great)."

Dosanjh presented PM Modi with 'Dil-Luminati' tour poster

During their meeting, Dosanjh gifted Modi a poster of his Dil-Luminati tour of India. The tour has been a career-defining moment for him and one of the most talked-about musical events of the year. The concert was initially announced in cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. Later, more stops were added, in Mumbai and Ludhiana.

