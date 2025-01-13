What's the story

BeyGOOD, the charity foundation of global music icon Beyoncé, has donated $2.5 million to help with relief efforts for the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

The fires, driven by strong Santa Ana winds since last Tuesday, have claimed 24 lives and reportedly destroyed around 12,000 buildings in Southern California.

The Pacific Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire together have burned nearly 37,830 acres combined.