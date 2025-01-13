Beyoncé's charity pledges $2.5M to support LA wildfire victims
What's the story
BeyGOOD, the charity foundation of global music icon Beyoncé, has donated $2.5 million to help with relief efforts for the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.
The fires, driven by strong Santa Ana winds since last Tuesday, have claimed 24 lives and reportedly destroyed around 12,000 buildings in Southern California.
The Pacific Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire together have burned nearly 37,830 acres combined.
Donation details
BeyGOOD announced donation through an Instagram post
The news of Beyoncé's generous contribution was announced through an Instagram post on the foundation's official page on Monday.
The caption read, "BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars."
"The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires."
Philanthropic efforts
BeyGOOD's history of philanthropy and support
Beyoncé, who started BeyGOOD in 2013, has a long history of utilizing the foundation to support different causes.
The foundation aims to promote economic equity by supporting marginalized and under-resourced programs.
In 2020, the pop icon pledged $6 million through BeyGOOD for mental health support amid the COVID-19 pandemic and also donated $500K to help people at risk of losing their homes due to the pandemic.
Collective support
Other celebrities and companies join LA fire relief efforts
Notably, Beyoncé isn't the only one trying to help LA wildfire victims. Celebrities like Paris Hilton, Miranda Lambert, and Jamie Lee Curtis have also made huge donations to relief efforts.
Major companies like Disney and Paramount have also pledged millions to help victims of these devastating fires.
The Walt Disney Company is donating $15 million for response and rebuilding efforts, while Paramount is donating $1 million to on-the-ground organizations doing relief work.