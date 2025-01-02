Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned Bengali filmmaker Arun Roy, known for his impactful films like Hiralal and Bagha Jatin, has passed away at 56 due to a lung infection.

Bengali filmmaker Arun Roy (56) dies due to lung infection

By Tanvi Gupta 12:37 pm Jan 02, 202512:37 pm

What's the story Acclaimed Bengali director Arun Roy, known for his films Bagha Jatin (2023) and Hiralal (2018), has passed away at the age of 56. Dr. Kinjal Nanda from R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital reportedly confirmed that the cause of death was a severe lung infection, after a year-long battle with cancer. Despite his health challenges, Roy remained dedicated to his craft till the end. May he rest in peace.

Health decline

Roy's health deteriorated, leading to hospitalization

Roy's health had been declining, prompting his admission to the ICU at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. He was initially kept on a BiPAP (a noninvasive breathing device) but his health deteriorated with time, requiring invasive ventilation. Actor Dev, who featured in Roy's film Bagha Jatin, visited him during his hospital stay and expressed grief over his passing through Dev Entertainment Ventures on social media platforms.

Last rites

Final journey and tribute to Roy's cinematic legacy

Roy's mortal remains will be taken to his Haridevpur residence in Kolkata before being kept at Technicians's Studio for fans and colleagues to pay their last respects. The director, whose real name was Arunava Raychaudhuri, rose to fame with his directorial Hiralal (2018) starring Dr. Kinjal Nanda. His films, 8/12 Binoy Badal Dinesh (2022) and Bagha Jatin further established his name in the industry. Dr. Nanda paid tribute on Facebook saying, "Stay in peace, my Hiralal."

Unwavering commitment

Roy's dedication to filmmaking amid health challenges

Despite being diagnosed with esophageal cancer during the shoot of Bagha Jatin, Roy stayed committed to his work. He even completed the filming of Aranyer Din Ratri while undergoing treatment. Prosenjit Chatterjee paid his condolences on X, "From Arun Roy's Agaro to Bagha Jatin, every film of his over the past decade has challenged our thinking. Though he lost his long battle with cancer this morning, his films will forever stand as his greatest legacy." "My condolences to Arun's family."

Twitter Post

