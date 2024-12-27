Who was RJ-influencer Simran Singh (25), found dead in Gurugram
Simran Singh, a beloved freelance radio jockey and an Instagram influencer from Jammu, was found dead in her Gurugram apartment on Thursday. The 25-year-old had a massive online following with over seven lakh followers on Instagram and was fondly called "Jammu Ki Dhadkan" (Heartbeat of Jammu) by her fans. Her sudden demise has left fans and followers in shock as her last Instagram post on December 13 showed no signs of distress.
Singh's body was reportedly discovered by a friend
Singh's body was found in her Sector 47 apartment by a friend, who was staying with her. The police were informed about the tragic incident by this person. Initial investigations indicate it could be a case of suicide, however, no official confirmation has been made yet. Her body has now been handed over to her family for final rites.
Tributes poured in for Singh from fans and leaders
Since the news of Singh's death broke, tributes have been pouring in from her fans and the Jammu and Kashmir community. Top leaders including Farooq Abdullah, Chief of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah offered their heartfelt condolences. They lauded Singh's "voice and charm" for reflecting the spirit of the state and contributing to its cultural fabric.
Singh's career and impact on Jammu's cultural scene
Singh was a Jammu resident and had become quite popular in the region. She reportedly earlier worked with 98.3 Mirchi before going freelance as a radio jockey. Apart from her radio career, Singh was also popular on Instagram for her funny reels which amused users. She was also friends with other social media stars like Harsh Beniwal and Mohit Chikkara.
Singh met Abhishek, Saiyami for 'Ghoomer' promotions
Last year, Singh met actors Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher as a part of the promotion of their film Ghoomer and played fun games with them. Sharing a video on her Instagram, Singh said, "Simran being Simran. Clumsy behaviour 101!." Uploaded in August 2023, the post has been liked by over 1L people. May she rest in peace.