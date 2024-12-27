Summarize Simplifying... In short Popular Jammu-based RJ and Instagram influencer, Simran Singh, was found dead in her Gurugram apartment, with initial investigations suggesting a possible suicide.

Singh, known for her engaging radio shows and amusing Instagram reels, had a significant impact on Jammu's cultural scene and was mourned by fans, community leaders, and fellow social media stars.

She had also interacted with actors Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher during the promotion of their film 'Ghoomer'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Simran Singh has passed away at 25

Who was RJ-influencer Simran Singh (25), found dead in Gurugram

By Isha Sharma 02:21 pm Dec 27, 202402:21 pm

What's the story Simran Singh, a beloved freelance radio jockey and an Instagram influencer from Jammu, was found dead in her Gurugram apartment on Thursday. The 25-year-old had a massive online following with over seven lakh followers on Instagram and was fondly called "Jammu Ki Dhadkan" (Heartbeat of Jammu) by her fans. Her sudden demise has left fans and followers in shock as her last Instagram post on December 13 showed no signs of distress.

Discovery

Singh's body was reportedly discovered by a friend

Singh's body was found in her Sector 47 apartment by a friend, who was staying with her. The police were informed about the tragic incident by this person. Initial investigations indicate it could be a case of suicide, however, no official confirmation has been made yet. Her body has now been handed over to her family for final rites.

Condolences

Tributes poured in for Singh from fans and leaders

Since the news of Singh's death broke, tributes have been pouring in from her fans and the Jammu and Kashmir community. Top leaders including Farooq Abdullah, Chief of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah offered their heartfelt condolences. They lauded Singh's "voice and charm" for reflecting the spirit of the state and contributing to its cultural fabric.

Career

Singh's career and impact on Jammu's cultural scene

Singh was a Jammu resident and had become quite popular in the region. She reportedly earlier worked with 98.3 Mirchi before going freelance as a radio jockey. Apart from her radio career, Singh was also popular on Instagram for her funny reels which amused users. She was also friends with other social media stars like Harsh Beniwal and Mohit Chikkara.

Meeting Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher

Singh met Abhishek, Saiyami for 'Ghoomer' promotions

Last year, Singh met actors Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher as a part of the promotion of their film Ghoomer and played fun games with them. Sharing a video on her Instagram, Singh said, "Simran being Simran. Clumsy behaviour 101!." Uploaded in August 2023, the post has been liked by over 1L people. May she rest in peace.