Untitled Malayalam film announced

'Manjummel Boys' meets 'Aavesham': Talents unite for new Malayalam project

12:31 pm Jan 02, 2025

What's the story In a major collaboration, India's KVN Productions and Thespian Films have announced an untitled Malayalam-language feature film. The project will bring together the creative minds behind two of 2024's biggest Indian hits: Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram and Aavesham writer Jithu Madhavan, reported Variety. The genre and title for this new venture are yet to be revealed.

Expansion strategy

KVN Productions's 2025 slate and expansion into Malayalam cinema

The upcoming film is a part of KVN Productions's diverse 2025 lineup, and it marks their first foray into Malayalam cinema. The slate also features projects in other Indian languages, including the Kannada-language film KD, Geethu Mohandas's Toxic - A Fairytale for Grown Ups with KGF star Yash, and a Hindi thriller by director Priyadarshan. This strategic move fits the production house's plan to expand its pan-Indian footprint.

Optimistic outlook

KVN Productions's founder expressed confidence in new venture

Venkat K Narayana, the founder of KVN Productions, was also confident about the upcoming film. He said, "Our vision has always been to redefine cinema across languages, and this film marks our foray into Malayalam with the same grandeur and excellence that audiences expect from us." "With such exceptional talent at the helm, we're confident about it."

Anticipation building

Director Chidambaram and writer Madhavan shared excitement

Director Chidambaram said he was excited about the collaboration. "I'm thrilled to work with a team that shares my passion for storytelling. This collaboration is something I am looking forward to, can't wait to bring this vision to life," he said. Writer Madhavan added, "This script is close to my heart, and with the support of such a stellar team, I am sure we will make something good."

Project guidance

KVN's Narayana and Thespian Films's Fenn to guide project

The untitled Malayalam feature will be helmed by KVN Productions's founder, Narayana, and Shailaja Desai Fenn from Thespian Films. The film also has a stellar technical team including cinematographer Shyju Khaled, composer Sushin Shyam, and editor Vivek Harshan. This combination of creative and technical talent is sure to provide a top-notch cinematic experience for audiences.