Summarize Simplifying... In short Disha Vakani, known for her role as Dayaben in the popular Indian sitcom 'TMKOC', may not return to the show as she is busy raising her two children, according to show producer Asit Modi.

While Modi remains hopeful for Vakani's return, he confirmed that auditions for a new Dayaben are currently underway.

The show, a humorous take on societal issues, has been a hit for over 15 years. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'TMKOC': Auditions for Dayaben are ongoing

Will Disha Vakani return to 'TMKOC'? Asit Modi says no

By Tanvi Gupta 12:22 pm Jan 02, 202512:22 pm

What's the story Asit Kumarr Modi, the creator of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has confirmed that actor Disha Vakani aka OG Daya won't be returning to the show. Speaking to News18, he said that he longed for Vakani's character Dayaben and that her return had been delayed due to various circumstances. "It is very important to bring back Dayaben because I also miss her," he said.

Personal connection

'She is like my sister': Modi on Vakani

Modi disclosed that Vakani is busy raising her two kids and is unlikely to return to the show. He said, "I am still trying. I believe Disha Vakani can't be back. She has two children." "She is like my sister. Even today, we have a very close relationship with her family." "My sister Disha Vakani has tied a Rakhi to me...You worked together for 17 years, and it became your extended family," he added.

Optimism

Modi remains hopeful for Vakani's return

While Modi admitted that he understands the difficulties Vakani has in managing work and family, he still hopes for her return. "I feel somewhere that god will do some miracle and she will return," he said. "If she comes, then it will be a good thing. If for some reason she does not come, then I will have to bring another Daya for the show," he concluded.

Auditions

Meanwhile, auditions for the new Dayaben are underway

Meanwhile, Modi confirmed that auditions for the role of Dayaben are currently underway. The news comes after Vakani took maternity leave in 2018 and has not returned to the show since. TMKOC, one of India's longest-running sitcoms, has been entertaining audiences for over 15 years with its humorous take on societal issues. The show has a massive fan following and remains a favorite for its relatable characters and family-friendly comedy.