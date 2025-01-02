Summarize Simplifying... In short Pete Davidson ended his relationship with Kim Kardashian due to the intense scrutiny and stress, significantly impacted by Ye's public threats and controversial music video.

Ye's actions, including a music video depicting harm to a claymation figure resembling Davidson, led to Davidson's constant fear for his safety.

Post their split, both moved on with new partners, Davidson dating actors Chase Sui Wonders and Madelyn Cline, and Kardashian dating NFL player Odell Beckham Jr.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dated for nine months

Was Ye involved in Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's breakup

What's the story Rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been accused of sabotaging his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. According to a report in InTouch Weekly, Ye's threats toward Davidson led to the comedian ending the relationship out of fear for his safety. "People may not realize it, but they were very much in love," a source told the portal. Kardashian dated Davidson from 2021 to 2022.

Relationship stress

'He was terrified day and night after that'

The source revealed, "Fact is, he (Davidson) didn't end it because he wasn't into her anymore. He simply could not handle the level of scrutiny and insane stress that came with dating her." The insider also claimed Ye's actions had a severe impact on Davidson's mental health. "Don't forget Kanye pretty much threatened his life and Pete took that very seriously, he was terrified day and night after that."

Public attacks

Ye's public threats and controversial music video

Ye publicly slammed Davidson and Kardashian's relationship, even threatening to harm the comedian. In his 2022 track Eazy, West threatened to "beat Pete Davidson's a_." The controversial music video for the song showed a claymation figure of Davidson being kidnapped, buried alive, and decapitated. This public display of hatred allegedly led Davidson to end the relationship with Kardashian. Ye and Kardashian were married from 2014 to 2021. They share four children: daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.

Impact

'He could hardly sleep and anywhere he went...'

The source further added, "He could hardly sleep and anywhere he went outside the house he felt unsafe, it was very unhealthy for him and ultimately, he had no choice but to pull the plug to save his sanity." After their August 2022 split, Davidson dated actors Chase Sui Wonders and Madelyn Cline while Kardashian dated NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. (2023 to 2024).