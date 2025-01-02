Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian TV star Pooja Banerjee has denied allegations linking her to a money laundering case involving betting website Magicwin.

'False allegations': Pooja Banerjee denies ties to money laundering case

By Tanvi Gupta 05:59 pm Jan 02, 202505:59 pm

What's the story TV actor Pooja Banerjee has publicly denied her involvement in a money laundering case linked to a Pakistani betting website, Magicwin. The website is accused of unlawfully streaming Men's T20 World Cup matches. Earlier reports suggested that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Banerjee and Mallika Sherawat for questioning. However, Banerjee has now clarified that she wasn't involved in any such activity and plans to take legal action against those spreading fake news.

Emotional distress

'My family members were extremely distressed'

In an Instagram post, Banerjee expressed her disappointment over the allegations. She said she was in South Africa with her family when the news broke and was unaware of it. "My family members were extremely distressed with such a huge false allegation being spread all over the news that we have decided to go the legal route in order to clear my standing," she wrote.

Media criticism

Banerjee criticized media for spreading false information

Banerjee slammed some media pages for spreading false information without checking facts with her or her team. She wrote, "I wouldn't have wanted to put this up as my first post of 2025 but sadly the last few days have been rather disappointing and filled with remorse." "I was recently falsely blamed for a money laundering case, sadly the news was circulated by almost all the media pages and outlets with my name, picture and my credentials."

Legal action

'I will stand against lies'

Further, Banerjee announced her plans to take legal action to clear her name. She apologized to her family, friends, and well-wishers if they were hurt by the news. "I'm sorry if this false news has hurt you but I will stand against lies and make sure that this doesn't happen with anyone," she further added in her post.

Case details

What is the Magicwin case all about?

The ED revealed that Magicwin, a betting website posing as a gaming portal, is primarily owned by Pakistani nationals and operated by Indian nationals based in Dubai. Money deposited by players was routed through multiple fake accounts, with profits converted into crypto, withdrawn as cash, or sent to Dubai using Hawala networks. Insiders claimed that both Sherawat and Banerjee participated in promotional activities for Magicwin.

Career highlights

Glance: A quick look at Banerjee's career

On the work front, Banerjee is a household name in the Indian television industry. She has been a part of popular shows such as Dil Hi Toh Hai, Chandrakanta, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Kumkum Bhagya. Since 2018, she has portrayed the pivotal role of Bani Mehra across three seasons of Ektaa Kapoor's web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. It is available to stream on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji.