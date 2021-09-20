Azam Khan, gangster Mukhtar Ansari to be grilled by ED

Enforcement Directorate will begin the questioning of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, gangster Mukhtar Ansari, and strongman Ateeq Ahmad from Monday

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will begin the questioning of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, gangster Mukhtar Ansari, and strongman Ateeq Ahmad from Monday in separate money-laundering probes being conducted against them and their associates. Official sources said the federal agency is initiating the action after obtaining permission from special courts that try cases booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Statement

Azam Khan's statement will be recorded between September 20-24

They said 72-year-old Khan, lodged in the Sitapur district jail of Uttar Pradesh, will be questioned and his statement recorded between September 20 and September 24. Similarly, 58-year-old Ansari, the BSP legislator from Mau seat, will be questioned at the Banda district jail in the state under the PMLA after a court in August allowed the ED to record his statement.

Investigation

ED may attach their assets under criminal provisions of PMLA

Order on the same lines has been issued by the PMLA court authorizing the ED to question the 59-year-old Ahmad, who is lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail in judicial custody. They said the agency has filed separate PMLA cases against them and post their questioning, the ED may attach their assets under the criminal provisions of the same law to take the investigation forward.

Probe

ED had initiated a probe against Khan in 2019

The ED had initiated a probe against Khan in 2019 after taking cognizance of at least 26 FIRs filed by the state police against him including allegations that a university run by him in Rampur has been raised over a land that has been grabbed from an enemy property. Khan has been the urban development minister in the SP government headed by Akhilesh Yadav.

Criminal cases

Ansari is being investigated in connection with 49 criminal cases

Ansari is under the Enforcement Directorate scanner in connection with at least 49 criminal cases booked against him including those on charges of land grabbing, murder, as well as extortion. Ahmad, who was a former MP, has been previously associated with some renowned political parties including the Samajwadi Party and the Apna Dal (Sonewal faction).

Information

Ahmad being investigated in connection with 196 FIRs against him

Ahmad is being investigated by the ED on the basis of as many as 196 FIRs lodged against him by various police stations in Uttar Pradesh on charges of murder, extortion, and land grabbing.