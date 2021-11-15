Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Nov 15, 2021, 04:13 pm

Court asks former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to eat jail food for now.

Anil Deshmukh, the former Home Minister of Maharashtra, was on Monday sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Deshmukh, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over money laundering charges on November 2. Here are more details on this.

Details

Court rejects his request for home-cooked food

The PMLA court also accepted Deshmukh's appeal for a bed and medicines after his lawyer cited his age and medical conditions. The politician told the court he has been suffering from back issues. The court, however, turned down his request for home-cooked meals. "You eat jail food first. If not, then I will consider," the judge said during the hearing.

Context

He was arrested on November 2 after ED's interrogation

Deshmukh was arrested on November 2 following 12 hours of questioning by ED officials. His two-week ED custody ended on Monday after the court rejected the central agency's plea seeking an extension of remand. On October 29, the Bombay High Court had rejected the former Maharashtra minister's petition to quash multiple summonses issued by ED against him.

Context

What are the allegations against Deshmukh?

The case dates back to March this year. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused the leader of corruption during his tenure. Deshmukh was accused of extorting money from bars, restaurants, and hookah parlors in Mumbai. He had allegedly asked police officials to collect Rs. 100 crore every month through illegal means. Deshmukh has repeatedly denied all allegations against him.

Information

CBI, ED had filed cases earlier this year

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case against Deshmukh in April, the same month when he resigned as Maharashtra Home Minister. Later, the ED filed a case against him and carried out searches on properties linked to him.

Other details

Singh also faces several extortion cases

Singh himself is facing several police cases and open inquiries by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on extortion charges. He has been summoned multiple times by the state police and other probe agencies but has failed to appear. The Bombay High Court had also dismissed a petition filed by him for quashing two inquiries against him. The former top cop is currently missing.