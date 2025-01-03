Summarize Simplifying... In short Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing serious legal troubles, including sex trafficking and racketeering charges, with his trial set for May 5, 2025.

'Making of a Bad Boy'—Eyewitnesses reveal Diddy's dark secrets, scandals

By Tanvi Gupta 09:52 am Jan 03, 2025

What's the story A trailer for the upcoming documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy dropped on Thursday (US local time), exploring the early life of controversial music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Currently lodged in jail and facing serious charges, Combs's story is told through exclusive interviews with childhood friends, former bodyguards, and singer Al B. Sure! The trailer hints at alleged eyewitness accounts, revealing disturbing details about Combs's rumored "red" rooms. It will premiere on January 14 on Peacock.

Allegations unveiled

What does the documentary say about 'red rooms'

In the one-minute and 29-second trailer, an anonymous source claims, "Any time a studio or any room is red, he's making love and sex." "Some of the girls who were in the room, for sure, they were underage." Another woman alleges, "They said they could ship me off and sell me to anyone," while another describes Combs as "a monster."

Details

'I didn't want to be around him...'

Another eyewitness to Puffy's parties alleged unsettling details, while someone from Diddy's inner circle revealed, "I've been with Sean for quite a while and I've captured a lot of moments." "Honestly, I didn't want to be around him unless there were cameras," they shared. Per Peacock, the documentary will "challenge viewers to rethink everything they thought they knew about the mogul behind the music—and the mugshot."

Twitter Post

In case you missed it, watch the trailer here

Legal troubles

Combs faces serious charges, awaits trial

Combs made headlines when he was arrested on September 16 on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Federal prosecutors allege that his infamous "freak off" parties included coerced female participants and extreme sexual activities. These performances, according to the documents, occurred regularly and could last for hours or even days. During the investigation, authorities reportedly seized thousands of bottles of lubricant and baby oil from his properties.

Lawsuits and denials

Multiple lawsuits filed against Combs; legal team responds

In recent months, Combs has been sued by several alleged victims for drugging, rape, and physical assault. His legal team has categorically denied the claims. They said the complaints are "full of lies." Meanwhile, Combs is scheduled to go on trial for sex trafficking and other related charges on May 5, 2025.