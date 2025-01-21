Saif's stabbing: 4 male staffers were present, but didn't intervene
What's the story
In a shocking revelation from the ongoing investigation into the stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, it has been reported that four male staff members were present during the incident but failed to intervene.
Despite hearing screams from three female house staffers, they didn't act.
One of them allegedly hid inside the house while others were reportedly paralyzed with fear, India Today reported.
Brave action
Female staffer's quick thinking and assailant's escape
Reportedly, a female house staffer showed presence of mind by locking the assailant, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, in a room.
However, Shehzad escaped through the same way he entered Khan's flat.
The accused is suspected to be a Bangladeshi national who climbed to the 10th floor of the building using stairs, scaled the 11th floor via duct pipe, and entered through a bathroom without protective grills.
Legal action
Assailant's arrest and court proceedings
Shehzad was nabbed while trying to escape to his native village. He was arrested from Hiranandani Estate in Thane and hails from the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh.
On Sunday, the Bandra Holiday Court sent him to five-day police custody.
The incident was reported by 56-year-old staff nurse Aleyamma Philip and took place around 2:00am on January 16.
Incident aftermath
Details of the attack on Khan and his current condition
The attack on Khan took place when Shehzad allegedly broke into his house to steal.
When a house help encountered him, an alarm was raised and Khan confronted the intruder.
During the scuffle, the actor was stabbed multiple times, including a grievous injury near his spine.
He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where emergency surgery was conducted to stop spinal fluid leakage and remove a knife stuck in his back.
Reports said that Khan will be discharged today.
Legal action
Assailant's arrest and court proceedings
Shehzad was arrested on January 20 from a Thane labor camp. Police seized documents that revealed that he had illegally entered India and was using several aliases, including Bijoy Das, Vijay Das, and Mohammad Illyas.
Before his capture, police released CCTV footage of the suspect coming down the stairs in Khan's building, which helped identify and arrest him.
Shehzad is currently lodged at the Bandra Police Station.