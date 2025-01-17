Even after 32hrs, Saif Ali Khan's attacker remains at large
What's the story
Over 32 hours have passed since Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was brutally attacked in his Bandra apartment, but the attacker is still at large.
The Mumbai Police have formed 20 teams to nab the attacker, using their network of informers and collecting technical data like active mobile phones in the area at the time of the incident.
The crime branch and local police are jointly investigating this case.
Investigation progress
Forensic evidence collected from Khan's residence
Forensic teams and a dog squad have been pressed into service to collect evidence from Khan's home and the Satguru Sharan building where the incident took place.
The sniffer dog squad has already visited the actor's residence for further investigation.
Encounter specialist Daya Nayak has also joined the investigation at Khan's house.
Meanwhile, searches are being conducted across Mumbai to locate the attacker.
Actor's health
Khan's condition stable after emergency surgery
Khan, 54, suffered six stab wounds, including one on his neck, in the attack which took place around 2:30am on Thursday.
After an emergency operation at Lilavati Hospital, doctors have confirmed that he is now out of danger but continues to remain in the hospital for further observation and treatment.
Suspect identified
CCTV footage reveals details of the attacker
The police are examining CCTV footage from the building which shows the intruder fleeing post-attack.
The footage, captured at 2:33am clearly shows the young suspect's face. He is seen wearing a brown collared T-shirt and a red scarf as he hurriedly descends the stairs from the sixth floor.
Khan lives on the 12th floor of this building.
Incident details
Additional victims and intruder's demand for ₹1cr
Along with Khan, a 56-year-old staff nurse, Eliyama Philip, and a domestic help were also injured by the intruder's blade.
Philip, who first came face-to-face with the armed attacker, said he demanded ₹1cr.
She described him to be between 35-40 years of age.
The police suspect he didn't force his entry but sneaked into the actor's flat with an intention to rob.
Security concerns
Attack sparks concerns over celebrity safety in Mumbai
The incident has raised widespread alarm and questions over the safety of celebrities in Mumbai.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the city's law and order situation, calling out Khan's attack as another high-profile incident after similar ones involving public figures like veteran politician Baba Siddique and a shooting outside actor Salman Khan's residence.
"If celebrities are not safe, then who in Mumbai is?" she asked, stressing the need for better security measures.