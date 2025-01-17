Remembering David Lynch: OG 'Dune' director dies at 78
What's the story
David Lynch, the acclaimed director of unique films and TV shows such as Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 78.
The news was confirmed by his family through a post on his official Facebook page, requesting privacy during this difficult time.
The cause of death remains undisclosed.
May he rest in peace.
Career highlights
Lynch's illustrious career and health struggles
Lynch's nearly five-decade-long career was defined by his distinctive, highly stylized films often involving surreal situations, non-linear timelines, and fantastical elements.
His work won him the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the Venice Film Festival in 2006 and an honorary Oscar in 2019 for "a lifetime of artistic accomplishment."
He was also a four-time Oscar nominee in competitive categories.
In 2024, Lynch revealed his emphysema diagnosis after years of smoking but remained determined to continue working.
Origin story
Lynch's early life and journey into filmmaking
Born in Missoula, Montana, in 1946, Lynch's childhood was spent moving around the US, thanks to his father's job as a research scientist for the US Department of Agriculture.
Despite achieving fame as a filmmaker, Lynch started out as a painter and visual artist.
He attended several art schools before finally enrolling at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts where he first began experimenting with filmmaking.
Artistic evolution
Lynch's transition from painting to filmmaking
Lynch was inspired to explore filmmaking while studying in Philadelphia.
In a 1997 interview, he recalled how he imagined his paintings moving and having sound. This prompted him to make an animated film as a moving painting.
His first short, Six Men Getting Sick (Six Times), is an experimental animation of figures vomiting in sequence, mirroring his penchant for the bizarre.
Hollywood journey
Lynch's move to Los Angeles and early film career
In 1970, Lynch moved to Los Angeles with his family and joined the American Film Institute Conservatory.
Here, he started working on his first feature film, the cult classic Eraserhead.
This was followed by commercial hit The Elephant Man and Dune (1984), an adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel.
His next feature film Blue Velvet (1986) displayed recurring themes in his work: a dreamlike plot involving sex and violence set against a suburban backdrop hiding a murky underworld beneath.
Legacy
Lynch's notable works and impact on television
In 1990, Lynch released both Wild at Heart—a romantic crime film starring Laura Dern and Nicolas Cage that won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival—and Twin Peaks.
The latter, a cult classic TV show featuring Kyle MacLachlan as an eccentric FBI agent investigating a mysterious murder, is one of his most impactful works.
Canceled after just two seasons, Twin Peaks has been cited as one of the most influential TV shows in history.