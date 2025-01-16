Saif stabbing incident: Attacker initially demanded ₹1cr from nurse
What's the story
In a shocking incident, an armed intruder barged into Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence in the wee hours on Thursday.
While Khan's stabbing incident and subsequent surgeries have made headlines already, more terrifying details of the encounter have emerged now.
According to the FIR filed at Bandra Police Station, accessed by ToI, the assailant first came face to face with nurse Eliyama Philip (56) and demanded ₹1cr.
Details
Here's what happened according to the nurse
The man, in his 30s as per Philip's description, was carrying a stick and a sharp blade when she encountered him in Khan's four-year-old son Jeh's room at around 2:00am.
When Philips resisted the accused, he assaulted her, inflicting wrist injuries.
Thereafter, Jeh's nanny, Junu, woke up and alerted Khan and his wife-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Khan then engaged in a scuffle with the man, getting injured.
Actor's injuries
Khan sustained injuries while confronting the intruder
Khan (54) sustained cuts on his neck, shoulder, back, and wrist fighting off the intruder.
Another staff member, identified as Geeta, was also injured in the incident.
The assailant fled before other staff members could reach the spot.
The police have initiated an investigation into this case of armed robbery and assault. A CCTV picture of the accused has been released to the public.
Medical update
Khan hospitalized for treatment; underwent surgeries
After the attack, Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital by his elder son Ibrahim and a caretaker.
He was admitted with six incised wounds inflicted by a sharp object. Two of these wounds were said to be deep, one near the spine and another on his left wrist, which were then operated upon.
Despite the severity of his injuries, they weren't life-threatening.
Official statement
Khan's PR team confirmed attack and reassured fans
Khan's PR team issued a statement confirming the attack and assuring fans of his recovery.
"There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. It is a police matter, and we request patience from the media and fans," the message read.
Another statement from the family confirmed that the surgeries had been successful and Khan was out of danger.
Ongoing investigation
Police investigation underway to identify and apprehend assailant
The Bandra Police, along with the Mumbai Crime Branch, are probing the break-in and attack.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, confirmed the intruder had bypassed the building's security.
Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage to ascertain how he gained access to Khan's flat.
The motive behind this intrusion remains unclear and is a crucial part of the ongoing investigation.