What's the story

In a shocking incident, an armed intruder barged into Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence in the wee hours on Thursday.

While Khan's stabbing incident and subsequent surgeries have made headlines already, more terrifying details of the encounter have emerged now.

According to the FIR filed at Bandra Police Station, accessed by ToI, the assailant first came face to face with nurse Eliyama Philip (56) and demanded ₹1cr.