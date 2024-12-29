Man sets wife ablaze for giving birth to 3 daughters
A man in Maharashtra's Parbhani district has been arrested for allegedly setting his wife on fire after a dispute over the birth of their third daughter. The incident occurred on Thursday night in Gangakhed Naka, which is about 520km from Mumbai. The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Kundlik Uttam Kale.
Frequent disputes over daughters led to incident
Reportedly, Kale often argued with his wife, Maina, over having three daughters. According to a complaint filed by Maina's sister, Kale would often taunt his wife over the same. On the night of the incident, an argument turned violent when Kale allegedly poured petrol on Maina and set her ablaze.
Victim succumbs to injuries, accused charged with murder
An immolated Maina ran out of the house screaming for help, prompting neighbors to try and douse the flames. However, she sustained severe burns and died while still on the way to the hospital. After the incident, a Gangakhed police station official informed that Kale has been arrested and booked for murder.