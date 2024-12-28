Urmila Kothare's car hits metro workers; 1 dead, actor injured
A fatal accident in Mumbai's Kandivali area claimed the life of a metro worker and injured several others. The incident involved Marathi actor Urmila Kothare (Breathe, Thank God). The accident occurred near the Poisar Metro station, shortly after midnight, when her driver reportedly lost control of their high-speed vehicle and rammed into two metro workers.
The actor and driver were injured, case registered
While one worker died on the spot, another suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to the hospital. Kothare and her driver were also seriously injured in the crash. The police said, "The actor was saved due to the timely deployment of the car's airbags." A case has been registered against the driver at Samata Nagar Police Station for rash driving and causing death by negligence.
Accident sparks concerns over road safety in Mumbai
This accident is the latest in a spate of road accidents in Mumbai. Earlier this month, a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST)-operated electric bus crash in Kurla killed seven and injured 42. Last week, a four-year-old boy was killed by a speeding car driven by a teenager in Wadala. These incidents have raised concerns over road safety in the city.