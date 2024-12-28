Summarize Simplifying... In short Manmohan Singh, former Indian Prime Minister and key player in India's economic liberalization, is set to be cremated with state honors.

Manmohan Singh has passed away at 91

Manmohan Singh's final journey; to be cremated with state honors

By Snehil Singh 10:32 am Dec 28, 2024

What's the story The funeral procession of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh started from the Congress headquarters on Saturday. His last rites will be performed at Nigambodh Ghat crematorium at 11:45am. The Congress has asked the government to give a memorial site to Singh, a two-time PM and architect of India's economic liberalization.

Tribute and agreement

Congress leaders pay respects, Centre agrees to memorial

Several leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and KC Venugopal paid their respects at the Congress headquarters. After discussions between the BJP and Congress, the Centre has agreed to provide space for a memorial. Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed this to Kharge and Singh's family after a Cabinet meeting.

Advisory and mourning

Traffic advisories issued, national mourning declared

Authorities have issued traffic advisories as heavy traffic is expected in areas like Raja Ram Kohli Marg and Rajghat traffic signal. Restrictions will be imposed on roads including Ring Road and Nishad Raj Marg from 7:00am to 3:00pm. A seven-day national mourning period has been declared till January 1, with flags at half-mast across India and its missions abroad.

Condolences

PM Modi, other leaders express condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences, calling Singh an "eminent statesman" who left an "imprint on our national life." In a video message, Modi said Singh's life is a lesson in rising above deprivation to achieve success. The Congress Working Committee mourned Singh as a "true statesman" whose contributions transformed India. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh also paid tribute along with BJP President JP Nadda.

Global mourning

State leaders, foreign dignitaries extend condolences

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and other state leaders paid their last respects. Foreign dignitaries including French President Emmanuel Macron and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed condolences, remembering Singh's diplomatic engagements. Singh was Prime Minister from 2004 and played a key role in India's economic liberalization as Finance Minister in the early 1990s.