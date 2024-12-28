Pranab Mukherjee's daughter slams Congress amid Manmohan Singh memorial row
Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, has slammed the Congress over its demand for a separate memorial for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. The controversy erupted after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up a separate memorial for Dr. Singh, who died at 92 after suffering from age-related ailments. His cremation will be held at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.
Congress's proposal sparks political dispute
Notably, the decision to cremate Dr. Singh at a public crematorium sparked a political row between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress accused the BJP of disrespecting Dr. Singh by not providing a dedicated memorial site for his cremation. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh termed it a "deliberate insult" to India's first Sikh Prime Minister. Shiromani Akali Dal leader also expressed disbelief over this decision, highlighting Dr. Singh's unique position as India's only Sikh Prime Minister.
BJP spokesperson points out Congress's past actions
In response to the Congress's accusations, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan noted that the Congress had failed to build a memorial for former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao despite being in power from 2004 to 2014. Kesavan emphasized the irony of the Congress's demand for a separate memorial for Dr. Singh, considering their previous inaction regarding Rao's memorial.
Sharmistha Mukherjee criticizes Congress's past actions
Sharmistha also slammed the Congress for not holding a condolence meeting when her father died in 2020. She alleged that she was misled by a senior Congress leader who said such meetings weren't held for Presidents. However, she debunked this by referring to her father's diaries, which mentioned that a condolence meeting was held for former President KR Narayanan.
Final rites of Singh to be held at Nigambodh Ghat
The final rites of Dr. Singh will be held with full state honors at Nigambodh Ghat. His last journey will begin from the Congress headquarters in Delhi. The decision to hold his cremation at a public crematorium has been criticized by several quarters, including Sharmistha and various political leaders who feel a dedicated memorial site should have been provided for his cremation.