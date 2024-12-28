Summarize Simplifying... In short The cremation of former Indian Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, at a public site has sparked a political dispute between the Congress and BJP parties.

The Congress accuses the BJP of disrespect, while the BJP and Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, criticize the Congress for past neglect, including not building a memorial for former PM PV Narasimha Rao and not holding a condolence meeting for Mukherjee.

Dr. Singh's final rites will be held at Nigambodh Ghat with full state honors.

Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday

Pranab Mukherjee's daughter slams Congress amid Manmohan Singh memorial row

By Snehil Singh 10:02 am Dec 28, 202410:02 am

What's the story Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, has slammed the Congress over its demand for a separate memorial for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. The controversy erupted after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up a separate memorial for Dr. Singh, who died at 92 after suffering from age-related ailments. His cremation will be held at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.

Political row

Congress's proposal sparks political dispute

Notably, the decision to cremate Dr. Singh at a public crematorium sparked a political row between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress accused the BJP of disrespecting Dr. Singh by not providing a dedicated memorial site for his cremation. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh termed it a "deliberate insult" to India's first Sikh Prime Minister. Shiromani Akali Dal leader also expressed disbelief over this decision, highlighting Dr. Singh's unique position as India's only Sikh Prime Minister.

Counterpoint

BJP spokesperson points out Congress's past actions

In response to the Congress's accusations, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan noted that the Congress had failed to build a memorial for former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao despite being in power from 2004 to 2014. Kesavan emphasized the irony of the Congress's demand for a separate memorial for Dr. Singh, considering their previous inaction regarding Rao's memorial.

Past neglect

Sharmistha Mukherjee criticizes Congress's past actions

Sharmistha also slammed the Congress for not holding a condolence meeting when her father died in 2020. She alleged that she was misled by a senior Congress leader who said such meetings weren't held for Presidents. However, she debunked this by referring to her father's diaries, which mentioned that a condolence meeting was held for former President KR Narayanan.

Funeral plans

Final rites of Singh to be held at Nigambodh Ghat

The final rites of Dr. Singh will be held with full state honors at Nigambodh Ghat. His last journey will begin from the Congress headquarters in Delhi. The decision to hold his cremation at a public crematorium has been criticized by several quarters, including Sharmistha and various political leaders who feel a dedicated memorial site should have been provided for his cremation.