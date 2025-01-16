Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Police release attacker's photo
What's the story
The intruder who attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence has been identified, with the first images now emerging. The young male suspect was caught on CCTV fleeing from the crime scene.
Mumbai Police confirmed he entered the building through fire escape stairs.
Meanwhile, doctors have said that Khan is "out of danger" after emergency surgery.
Health update
Khan's condition stable following emergency surgery
Khan, who was stabbed multiple times by the intruder in his 12th-floor apartment, is now stable after surgeries.
The incident took place at his Satguru Sharan building residence around 2:30am on Thursday. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital by his elder son Ibrahim at 3:00am.
The hospital's chief operating officer Dr. Niraj Uttamani confirmed Khan sustained six stab wounds. Two of them were deep wounds close to the spine.
Medical report
Khan's surgery details and recovery
Khan was operated on by a team of doctors led by neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain, and anesthesiologist Dr. Nisha Gandhi.
"Saif sustained a major injury to his thoracic spine due to a knife... Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also to repair the leaking spinal fluid," said Dr. Dange.
He added that Khan is now stable and "completely out of danger."
Legal proceedings
Investigation underway; FIR lodged against intruder
An FIR has been registered at Bandra Police Station under Sections 311 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 331 (4) (house break-in or trespass at night), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.
Khan's wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other family members were reportedly present in the house when the incident occurred.
The actor's house help was the first person to encounter the intruder and raise alarm.
Twitter Post
The attacker was seen leaving at around 2:33am
#BREAKING | Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: First photo of attacker, seen on CCTV at 2.33 am, released by police— NDTV (@ndtv) January 16, 2025
Read more: https://t.co/fQbIK5gOmv#SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/qVB9W1BUhW