Saif Ali Khan's ₹70,000/sqft home: Inside the 4-floor, 5-bedroom apartment
What's the story
Renowned Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was recently attacked in his Bandra West home during an alleged burglary attempt. The incident has raised security concerns in Mumbai's affluent areas like Bandra.
Khan's residence is a super-luxury apartment located in a 12-story building constructed by Satguru Builders. Khan owns four floors of this building which he purchased about a decade ago.
Here's more about it.
Property details
There's a gym, a music room, and 6 terrace balconies
Khan's apartment is a sprawling 10,000 square feet and includes five bedrooms, a gym, a music room, and six terrace balconies. The opulent home occupies four floors of the building.
Khan's house is valued at ₹70,000 per square foot, while other properties in the vicinity are priced at ₹50-55,000 per square foot.
Incident details
The burglary attempt and Khan's injuries
The alleged burglary took place around 2:00am on Thursday when the actor and his family were asleep.
The intruder reportedly hid in Khan's youngest son, Jeh's room.
When a house help spotted the intruder, she screamed, alerting Khan who rushed to the scene.
A struggle ensued during which Khan was stabbed six times, suffering injuries to his hand, neck, and back. One major wound was reportedly near his spine.
Health update
Khan's medical treatment and current condition
After the incident, Khan was taken to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent a 2.5-hour-long surgery.
Lilavati Hospital COO Dr. Niraj Uttamani said that Khan had received six stab wounds, two of them deep.
After the surgery, a statement from Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's team confirmed that the actor was out of danger and currently in recovery.
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway, no arrests made yet
Meanwhile, the Bandra Police have launched an investigation into the incident. They plan to question workers who had been visiting Khan's residence for floor polishing work.
Three staffers of the actor have already been questioned. While one female employee was also injured in the incident, no arrests have been made so far.
The actor's representatives described the incident as an "attempted burglary," but there has not been any official word from the police yet.