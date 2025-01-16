What's the story

Renowned Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was recently attacked in his Bandra West home during an alleged burglary attempt. The incident has raised security concerns in Mumbai's affluent areas like Bandra.

Khan's residence is a super-luxury apartment located in a 12-story building constructed by Satguru Builders. Khan owns four floors of this building which he purchased about a decade ago.

Here's more about it.