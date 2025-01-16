Stabbing incident: Saif's neighbor Karishma Tanna demands increased security
The recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence has sent shockwaves through the film industry and raised serious concerns about security in Mumbai's upscale neighborhoods.
The actor suffered six stab wounds in an altercation with an intruder early on Thursday (January 16).
He underwent two surgeries at Lilavati Hospital and is now in recovery, with doctors closely monitoring his condition.
Among the many reactions, actor and neighbor Karishma Tanna has raised her concerns over the lack of security in the area.
Speaking to The Times of India, Tanna said, "It's a crazy scene outside right now... cops and media are everywhere. This incident is a wake-up call for many standalone buildings in Bandra."
She stressed the immediate need for better security protocols, especially for standalone housing societies.
Tanna has apparently been pushing for more security in her housing society for over a year now.
She emphasized the need for proper training of watchmen, saying, "Watchmen need proper training - they're not equipped to handle emergencies like this."
The actor also stressed the need for heightened vigilance in a busy city like Mumbai and hoped people would learn from this incident.
Earlier, fellow actor Pooja Bhatt also called for increased security in Bandra.
Meanwhile, the investigation into the attack on Khan continues.
Police suspect the assailant gained entry with the help of someone from Khan's household staff, who is being questioned.
Despite initial reports of an attempted burglary, police are yet to confirm the motive behind the incident.
CCTV footage from Khan's residence revealed no unauthorized entries within two hours before the attack, adding to the mystery.
Encounter specialist Daya Nayak is leading the probe and was seen at the actor's residence.
The incident has also attracted flak from opposition leaders who have highlighted the growing insecurity in the state and the inability to maintain law and order.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "No one is safe. Let alone ordinary people, even celebrities who have their own security are not safe."
Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe also echoed the sentiments, saying the law and order situation has worsened in Maharashtra.