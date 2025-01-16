Saif's stabbing incident: Pooja Bhatt demands increased security in Bandra
What's the story
Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has taken to social media to condemn the recent attack on actor Saif Ali Khan and called for increased police presence in Bandra.
Khan was attacked at his residence during an attempted robbery on Thursday morning, where he was stabbed multiple times.
Bhatt wrote on X, "Can this lawlessness please be curbed. We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the suburbs, have never felt so unsafe before."
Twitter Post
Here's Bhatt's tweet
Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 16, 2025
We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the subburbs, have never felt so unsafe before. 🙏
Kind Attn @ShelarAshish @mieknathshinde @AjitPawarSpeaks @Dev_Fadnavis 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/6PJm65a8Df
Bhatt's request
'It is law enforcement's duty...'
Addressing the issue of safety, Bhatt added in another tweet, "Law & Order. We have laws.. what about order?"
She continued in a separate tweet, "Local police are our first preventers/grassroots defenders. It is law enforcement's duty to create an environment in which people with a criminal bent do not feel comfortable to operate."
"The Beat officer must act as a deterrent in preventing criminal activity."
Twitter Post
Take a look at her tweet here
Local police are our first preventers/grass root defenders. It is law enforcements duty to create an environment in which people with a criminal bent do not feel comfortable to operate. The Beat officer must act as a deterrent in preventing criminal activity. 🙏 @CPMumbaiPolice— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 16, 2025
Similar plea
Bhatt had also tweeted after attack on Salman's residence
This isn't the first time Bhatt has called for increased police presence in Bandra; she had made a similar request last year after gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan's house.
She had tweeted, "Horrific and condemnable. If this can happen with a police van parked outside Khan residence for protection then it is fair to say that safety is an illusion."
"Need more stringent surveillance in Bandra for certain. Robberies were rife a while ago and now a shootout? Scary."
Investigation update
Khan's medical condition and ongoing investigation
Meanwhile, Khan is being treated at Lilavati Hospital for his injuries.
Lilavati Hospital's Chief Operating Officer Dr. Niraj Uttamani confirmed that Khan was admitted around 3:30am with six stab wounds, two of which were deep. One injury is reportedly near his spine.
The Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch team are scanning Khan's residence CCTV footage to identify the suspect(s).
Per the actor's team, Khan is now "out of danger."
Political reaction
Political backlash following Khan's attack
The incident has also drawn flak from opposition parties Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) who questioned the safety of common citizens if even celebrities aren't safe from such attacks.
They have aimed their criticism at the Devendra Fadnavis government.
However, the CM has yet to answer these concerns after the shocking incident left Khan severely injured.