What's the story

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has taken to social media to condemn the recent attack on actor Saif Ali Khan and called for increased police presence in Bandra.

Khan was attacked at his residence during an attempted robbery on Thursday morning, where he was stabbed multiple times.

Bhatt wrote on X, "Can this lawlessness please be curbed. We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the suburbs, have never felt so unsafe before."