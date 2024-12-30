Mumbai woman killed, husband injured by falling rocks in Himachal
A Mumbai-based family's vacation turned tragic after their taxi was hit by falling boulders on the Chandigarh-Manali Highway near 4 Mile, Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. The woman, identified as Priya, was killed on the spot due to the impact of the rocks. Her husband and the taxi driver were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.
Injured taxi driver referred to PGI Chandigarh
The taxi driver has been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI Chandigarh) for further treatment, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sagar Chand said. The incident took place on Sunday when the family was passing through Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. The sudden landslide brought their journey to an abrupt halt and led to this unfortunate incident.
Separate incident in Mumbai leaves 1 dead, 4 injured
In another incident in Mumbai on Friday, a speeding tempo ran over five pedestrians in Ghatkopar West. The accident killed 35-year-old Preeti Ritesh Patel and injured four others. The injured were identified as Reshma Sheikh, Marufa Sheikh, Tofa Uzhar Sheikh, and Moharam Ali Abdul Rahim Sheikh. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment immediately after the incident.
Tempo driver detained by police after accident
The tempo was ferrying cold drinks from Narayan Nagar around 6:30pm when the driver lost control of the steering wheel, the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said. Eyewitnesses claimed the public caught hold of the driver, Uttam Baban Kharat, who has now been detained by police. The vehicle involved in the incident has also been seized as part of investigations into this tragic event.