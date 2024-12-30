Summarize Simplifying... In short In two separate incidents, a Mumbai woman was killed and her husband injured by a landslide in Himachal Pradesh, while in Mumbai, a speeding tempo ran over five pedestrians, killing one and injuring four.

The tempo driver, who lost control of the vehicle, was detained by the public and is now in police custody.

The woman was killed on the spot

Mumbai woman killed, husband injured by falling rocks in Himachal

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:05 am Dec 30, 202410:05 am

What's the story A Mumbai-based family's vacation turned tragic after their taxi was hit by falling boulders on the Chandigarh-Manali Highway near 4 Mile, Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. The woman, identified as Priya, was killed on the spot due to the impact of the rocks. Her husband and the taxi driver were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

Medical update

Injured taxi driver referred to PGI Chandigarh

The taxi driver has been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI Chandigarh) for further treatment, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sagar Chand said. The incident took place on Sunday when the family was passing through Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. The sudden landslide brought their journey to an abrupt halt and led to this unfortunate incident.

Mumbai mishap

Separate incident in Mumbai leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

In another incident in Mumbai on Friday, a speeding tempo ran over five pedestrians in Ghatkopar West. The accident killed 35-year-old Preeti Ritesh Patel and injured four others. The injured were identified as Reshma Sheikh, Marufa Sheikh, Tofa Uzhar Sheikh, and Moharam Ali Abdul Rahim Sheikh. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment immediately after the incident.

Driver apprehended

Tempo driver detained by police after accident

The tempo was ferrying cold drinks from Narayan Nagar around 6:30pm when the driver lost control of the steering wheel, the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said. Eyewitnesses claimed the public caught hold of the driver, Uttam Baban Kharat, who has now been detained by police. The vehicle involved in the incident has also been seized as part of investigations into this tragic event.