Bihar PSC aspirants protest over exam leak, face lathi-charge

By Snehil Singh 09:40 am Dec 30, 202409:40 am

What's the story Thousands of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants have been protesting in Patna since December 13, demanding the cancelation of the 70th BPSC preliminary exams. The protests were sparked by allegations of a question paper leak. Despite authorities warning that any assembly at Gandhi Maidan would be unauthorized, demonstrators gathered there and attempted to march toward the chief minister's residence. This led to police using water cannons and lathi charges to disperse them.

Legal action

FIR filed against Prashant Kishor, 20 others

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor also joined the protestors and slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for ignoring their concerns. An FIR was lodged against Kishor and 20 others for unlawful assembly and instigation during the protests. District magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh confirmed an FIR was registered against known people including Kishor and his party president Manoj Bharti.

Public sentiment

Protestors express dissatisfaction with government's response

Protestors were upset with the government's response, saying they were fighting for their rights. A BPSC aspirant said, "We never expected that the government would treat us like this." In response, the government announced a re-test on January 4, 2025, at another center in Patna for around 12,000 candidates impacted by alleged irregularities at one examination center.

Ongoing unrest

Kishor warns of continued protests, proposes student delegation

Meanwhile, Kishor announced a five-member student delegation would meet the chief secretary to discuss their demands. warning protests would resume if substantial decisions were not taken. He also proposed that students begin a "relay fast" to reduce the number of people risking their health. DM Singh said, "The chief secretary has agreed to meet a five-member delegation approved by BPSC aspirants who have been pressing for an audience with the CM or some highly placed official."